St. Maarten on the Brink of a national crisis: United Peoples Party Offers Support Amidst Electricity Crisis. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Leader of the United People's UPP Party and Hon. Member of Parliament Omar E.C. Ottley made an impassioned plea on Tuesday urging the Government to stop the blame game and "let us come together and focus on finding solutions for the crippling electricity crisis plaguing St. Maarten." This call to action follows a devastating fire at NV GEBE's Power Supply Plant in Cay Bay over the weekend, which has exacerbated an already dire situation.

For the past four months, the residents and businesses of St. Maarten have endured relentless load-shedding, sometimes three times daily, with outages lasting over two hours. The power cuts have brought daily life almost to a standstill, causing frustration and economic disruptions. Despite assurances from the Prime Minister and Acting Minister of VROMI that the situation was under control, the recent fire has revealed the precarious state of the island's sole electrical distributor.

Addressing the nation in a video statement, MP Ottley declared, "St. Maarten is on the brink of a national emergency. Our sole electrical distributor faces extremely difficult times, with engines eight, nine, and nineteen down." Indicating that the attempts to play the blame game by some have only led to a worsening situation at NV GEBE. "When elephants fight, the grass gets trampled. In this case, the grass is the people of St. Maarten," said MP Ottley.

Last week, MP Ottley reached out to the Government through Parliament, emphasizing the need for transparency and improved communication regarding NV GEBE's challenges. He urged the authorities to provide advanced notices and schedules for load-shedding to help residents prepare. His call for action came as the community's patience wore thin, demanding answers and realistic updates from their leaders.

MP Ottley offered a range of forward-thinking solutions from the UP-Party’s manifesto to address the energy crisis. "It has always been the Party's plan to explore different sources of energy such as wind, tidal, solar, and geothermal energy," he said. Ottley highlighted the importance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources and pointed out the significant benefits of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) over Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), a major environmental pollutant.

MP Ottley underscored the UP Party's proactive stance, recounting their efforts to promote LNG as a viable solution. "Within just two months of being in Parliament, On March 28, the United People's Party member MP Lacroes brought forward a motion to focus on LNG, which would not only generate revenue but save the people of St. Maarten hundreds of guilders monthly. Unfortunately, this motion was only supported by the UPP. Now, we face a national crisis."

He also referenced a comprehensive Grid Market Study conducted during the previous Government's tenure, which outlined a roadmap for transitioning to renewable, resilient energy sources. "These plans are already in place with the Government and the World Bank. We must follow through with these initiatives to ensure a sustainable future for St. Maarten."

In his closing remarks, MP Ottley stated, "Government is a continuous process. Regardless of who brings a plan or who was in Government when it was conceived, we must continue if it benefits St. Maarten. The people deserve reliable electricity and a sustainable future. Let us save St. Maarten together."

