St. Maarten Participates in the UN’s Caribbean Development Roundtable (CDR) and Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee (CDCC) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Government of St. Maarten, represented by Head of Delegation Stuart Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and Cameron Wathey, Head of the Directorate of Foreign Relations, actively participated in the three-day 30th session of the Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee (CDCC) and the Caribbean Development Roundtable (CDR). The event, hosted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), took place from September 9–11, 2024, in Trinidad and Tobago.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45996-st-maarten-participates-in-the-un-s-caribbean-development-roundtable-cdr-and-caribbean-development-and-cooperation-committee-cdcc.html