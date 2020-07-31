St. Maarten prepares to welcome international passengers with rigorous screening steps at PJIAE. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As St. Maarten re-opens its borders to international travelers in the wake of the Corona Virus global pandemic, Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA), the honorable Richard Panneflek would like to remind all incoming traveler to Sint Maarten must complete the online Health Authorization Form via www.stmaartenentry.com no later than 12-hours before arrival to St. Maarten.

As part of the online Health Authorization Form, all passengers will be asked questions related to one's state of health including questions in addition to travel information such as date of birth, passport numbers, and intended length of stay.

