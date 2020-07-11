St. Maarten Rejects ‘New Entity’ under Consensus Kingdom Law in Kingdom Council of Ministers Meeting. | SMN News

The Hague:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs arrived in the Netherlands on Friday morning to participate in the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting together with the Prime Ministers of Aruba and Curacao and the Plenipotentiary Ministers from the three Dutch Caribbean countries. The purpose of the visit was to defend St. Maarten’s position regarding the proposed ‘Entity’ for the 3rd Tranche of COVID-19 liquidity support.

During the meeting, all countries stood their grounds in not accepting the conditions attached to the loan as presented by the Netherlands because it infringes on their autonomy. Prime Minister Jacobs spoke out concerning the legal

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35151-st-maarten-rejects-new-entity-under-consensus-kingdom-law-in-kingdom-council-of-ministers-meeting.html