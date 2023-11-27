St. Maarten Shines Bright in London: Cheryl Dangleben-York Emerges Triumphant as Winner of the Face of WOHA. | SMN NEWS

London, England:— In a blaze of excitement and unwavering solidarity, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) proudly declares its resounding support for Cheryl Dangleben-York, setting the stage ablaze as she took the center spotlight and emerged victorious at the prestigious Face of Women of Hearts Awards (WOHA) event in London on November 17.
