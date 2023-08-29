St Maarten Sports and Olympic Federation and the new Strategic Committee meet. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday 25th August 2023, the St. Maarten Sports and Olympic Federation and the new Strategic Committee consisting of Mr. Dennis Gibs, Mr. Franklyn Cuffy, and Mr. Richard Marlin in partnership with the BCES Consultancy held a Baseball /Softball Sport Symposium about renewed efforts to promote and develop sports and the Olympic movement on St. Maarten. This meeting was held at the St. Peters Community Center from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The invitees were members and non-members of the Baseball and Softball Federations including the Little League, Babe Ruth League, Pony League, and National Softball Association.

The strategic committee of the St. Maarten Sports and Olympic Federation would like to thank all those persons who attended the symposium which was deemed a “very fruitful meeting”.

The new SMSOF Strategic Committee members are excited to get to work on promoting sports excellence and upholding the values of the Olympics on St. Maarten.

