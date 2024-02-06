St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and Frontier Airlines Announces New Routes & Increased Connectivity. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) proudly hosted its first press conference for the year, in collaboration with Frontier Airlines on Friday, February 2nd, at the STB offices. The press conference served as a significant moment to highlight and update the media on the details surrounding Frontier Airlines' eagerly anticipated return of the seasonal flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, Florida, and the introduction of two new weekly flights from Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The MCO-SXM weekly route is scheduled to take off on May 18th and run until August 10th, specifically on Saturdays, while the SJU-SXM flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays from June 3rd until August 13th.

