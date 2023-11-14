St. Maarten Tourism Bureau attends Caribbean ConnEX and SITV in Canada. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) attended two shows in Canada recently, which are Caribbean ConnEX in Toronto, and Salon International Tourisme Voyages (SITV) in Montréal. St. Maarten’s participation was enriched with representatives from St. Maarten Sonesta properties, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, and Artemia/Caribbean Concierge.
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44261-st-maarten-tourism-bureau-attends-caribbean-connex-and-sitv-in-canada.html
View comments
Hide comments