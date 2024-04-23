St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Promotes the Destination at 2024 CLIA360 Cruise Conference. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Destination: St. Maarten/St. Martin was well represented by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) at the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) 2024. At this year's convention, STB, represented by Cherinah Franken – Head of Product Development & Visitor Relations, and Rosette Generlette-Pantophlet, Secretary & Product Development Assistant, hosted an interactive and informative workshop for 100+ travel agents, eagerly anticipating poignant selling points to promote destination St. Maarten among their customers and associates. Themed "EXPERIENCE Sweet St. Maarten/St. Martin," this immersive workshop was facilitated by IMBRACE Group's CEO, Jacqueline Louis, with supporting performances by Funtopia's cultural ambassadors.

