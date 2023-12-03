St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Unveils its Captivating Branding and New Office Location in Historic Building. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On the memorable evening of Friday, December 1st, government officials, tourism stakeholders, locals, and visitors gathered on Front Street to witness the grand inauguration of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) new offices located in the St. Joseph Building. The event, brimming with festivity and significance, also served as the platform for the unveiling of the destination's eagerly awaited logo – a vibrant emblem that signifies a renewed commitment to promoting the island's unique charm.

