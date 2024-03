PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Youth Council Association is excited to announce that the Sint Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA) Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, at 7:00 p.m., at the Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center in St. Peters.

