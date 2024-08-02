St. Martin Archives & Heritage Platform Hosts Innovative World Cafe Workshop at USM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Martin Archives & Heritage Platform took a significant step forward in its mission to preserve and promote the island’s rich cultural heritage by recently hosting its fourth meeting, an engaging World Cafe-style workshop, at the University of St. Martin.

Facilitator Nelly Blaise guided 20 enthusiastic platform members through a World Cafe-style meeting featuring rotating conversation topics meant to increase collaboration and promote innovation. Coordinators Ludmila Duncan, Amaris Richardson, and Raymond Jessurun led the session with support from individual group coordinators Glenda York, Cadula Jones, and Patricia Arrindell.

"The World Cafe meeting style was used to create a collaborative and safe space where discussions and ideas on various themes could be compiled and presented in a creative manner," said Duncan, one of the coordinators.

Blaise supported the platform members through timed ten-minute table conversations on themes such as Archives and Digitization, Preservation and Protection of our Archives and Heritage, Heritage Education and Awareness, Community Initiatives and Marketing, and Heritage Research and Policy.

All registered members of the St. Martin Archives and Heritage Platform will receive a detailed summary of the World Cafe meeting's conclusions and an actionable plan for each discussed theme.

The St. Martin Archives and Heritage Platform was established in March 2024 to bring heritage-focused individuals and organizations together to actively work to ensure the survival of tangible and intangible cultural heritage and archival data on St. Martin.

As a network of heritage and history enthusiasts from both sides of the island, the platform was created for several key reasons, including lobbying, research, knowledge sharing, capacity building and raising awareness within the community. In executing these plans, the platform aims to make a significant impact in the fields of archives, heritage, and culture on St. Martin.

For more information or to become a member of the St. Martin Archives and Heritage Platform, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

