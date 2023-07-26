St. Martin artist Deborah Jack exhibit and recital at Princeton. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Princeton University Art Museum is hosting “the multidisciplinary artist Deborah Jack for a hybrid poetry reading and artist talk” on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:30 PM.

Jack will present “selections from her poetry collection Skin (2006), along with newer works that will be placed in context with her visual art on view in ‘Traces on the Landscape,’” said the museum at the US Ivy League school.

The public invitation program is both “in-person” at the Princeton University Art Museum on 11 Hulfish Street, Princeton, New Jersey, and “live-streamed” by registration at the museum’s website, with a reception to follow, said the organizer.

The Princeton event follows Jack’s highly successful exhibits earlier this year in Chicago, including at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

The “Traces on the Landscape” exhibition of Jack’s work will run at the Princeton Museum until August 6, 2023. Thursday’s poetry reading and artist talk will take audiences “Across Jack’s practice, representations of the tumultuous sea and landscape of her home island of St. Maarten,” said the museum.

Jack’s representations of sea and landscape are linked to “keepers of the collective memories of silenced ancestors and witnesses to the cyclical trauma, rebirth, and renewal of the African Diaspora,” according to the event description.

“Drisana Deborah Jack is a leading St. Martin poet and has emerged as the island’s most critically reviewed visual artist,” said Jacqueline Sample, Jack’s publisher at House of Nehesi

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43458-st-martin-artist-deborah-jack-exhibit-and-recital-at-princeton.html