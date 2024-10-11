St. Martin publisher visits San Nicolas branch of Aruba National Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Mirla Croes (Informatie & Advies), of the San Nicolas branch of the Aruba National Library/Biblioteca Nacional Aruba (BNA), received a selection of books, a poetry CD, and booklets from House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP), said Jacqueline Sample, president of the St. Martin publisher.

HNP projects director Lasana M. Sekou briefly met with Croes on October 4, 2024, during a visit to San Nicolas, to contribute the HNP titles to the library, said Sample.

“The junior scholastic booklets presented like Mr. Bibi – Pioneer in House Drawing & Design and Gassy – Champion Cyclist are about St. Martiners with unique experiences in Aruba generally and specifically in San Nicolas during the first half of the last century,” said Sample.

Books donated were Salted Tongues – Modern Literature in St.Martin by Fabian Adekunle Badejo, Brother Rich … – Creative Writing in St. Martin, Edited by Rhoda Arrindell, and The Essence of Reparations by Amiri Baraka.

A collection of essays by acclaimed Bajan scholar and novelist George Lamming, a bilingual anthology of poems selected by Emilio Jorge Rodriguez, and the children’s book Ti Koko and Kush Kush by Patricia G. Turnbull were among the titles added, focusing on St. Martin, regional, and international writings and issues, said Sample.

While at the BNA San Nicolas branch, Sample viewed the exhibition “Slavery: Ten True Stories of Dutch Colonial Slavery” in the entrance lobby of the library.

One of the stories made reference to the St. Martin anti-Slavery legend Lohkay, said Sample. “For a more telling introduction of Lohkay, check out the book National Symbols of St. Martin,” said Sample.

“Over the years, several libraries and research centers in the Caribbean, including BNA, St. Maarten Library, Médiathèque Alfred-Degras, Curacao National Library, the Virgin Islands Caribbean Cultural Center, Médiathèque Territoriale, and UWI libraries have independently acquired books from HNP.

“While HNP authors are already represented in their collections, we periodically donate additional books to further expand their offerings, as part of our ongoing efforts to promote reading, writing, and publishing in the region,” said Sample.

Photos, L – R: HNP president Jacqueline A. Sample viewing the exhibition “Slavery: Ten True Stories of Dutch Colonial Slavery” at the San Nicolas branch – Aruba National Library. Mirla Croes of the San Nicolas branch with a selection of publications from House of Nehesi Publishers (10.4.24). (© HNP photos)

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46205-st-martin-publisher-visits-san-nicolas-branch-of-aruba-national-library.html