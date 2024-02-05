St. Peters Guavaberry Road Begins Road Works Operation as Part of Side Roads Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI is pleased to announce a significant development for the St. Peters Community. The Guavaberry Road which is part of the Side Roads Project, is set to begin its transformation to becoming a more accessible and reliable road, taking the road from dirt and mud to smooth and paved.

This iconic road holds not only practical significance but also deep historical roots. Nestled atop the hill, the St. Peters Guavaberry Road is part of the home to the commemoration site of the historic Treaty of Concordia, a landmark agreement that forged a bond between the Dutch Side and the French Community. This historical connection adds a layer of cultural and symbolic importance to the road, making it a cherished location for both communities.

The initial phase of the project will focus on the implementation of the Road Base Course, which starts today, laying the foundation for the subsequent pavement and concrete pouring stages. This strategic initiative is poised to elevate the road's functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal, providing a tangible boost to the surrounding area's connectivity and overall appeal.

As a key route frequented by residents and visitors, the St. Peters Guava Berry Road holds immense significance in the local landscape. The Side Roads Project not only addresses the immediate need for road improvement but also aligns with a broader vision of fostering sustainable development and enhancing the overall quality of life for the community.

The project is anticipated to unfold over the coming weeks. The Public is encouraged to stay informed and engaged as the New Projects Department continues its goal to paving 40 Side Roads with thorough execution.

