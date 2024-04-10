Start of international scientific research program regarding slavery past. | SMN NEWS

The colonial slavery past of the Netherlands and its impact have had a profound effect on various countries worldwide. Nevertheless, the knowledge available about this joint slavery past has been written primarily from a colonial perspective. In order to enhance this perspective, Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science) is launching a global scientific cooperation program on this theme in Aruba today. He announced this today during a knowledge mission in the Caribbean.

