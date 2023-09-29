State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen to visit St. Maarten, Curaçao and Bonaire. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— Alexandra van Huffelen, the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, will pay a working visit to St. Maarten, Curaçao and Bonaire from the 30th of September to the 5th of October. The visit will be made primarily in the context of the Slavery Past Memorial Year. In St. Maarten, she will take part in a Catshuis session with representatives from all six islands, while she will visit Curaçao to attend Tula’s rehabilitation. In addition, the State Secretary will hold administrative talks about the laws regulating the administrative and financial relations between the European Netherlands and the Caribbean Netherlands, the WoIBES, and FinBES.

