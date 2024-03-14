State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen visits Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations will pay a working visit to Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten from the 19th to the 26th of March 2024. The visit is largely devoted to the Mutual Arrangement of Cooperation on Reforms. Within this framework, the State Secretary will hold talks with prime ministers and ministers in all countries about cooperation and the implementation and progress of the Country Package. In addition, the State Secretary will speak about the opening of the National Growth Fund and the SDE++ regulation for the countries.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44829-state-secretary-alexandra-van-huffelen-visits-aruba-curacao-and-st-maarten.html