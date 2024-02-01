Statistics of stay over and cruise passengers for year 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten has recorded a total of 395,053 stayover guests in 2023. This marks a 6% increase in stayover arrivals compared to the preceding year (2022), Which saw 372,808 Visitors. This figure represents a growth of 24% over the pre-pandemic 2019 (319,696) and an even larger growth of 59% from the post-pandemic in 2021 (248,852).

While it is important to note that the current figures have not yet reached the high-water mark set in 2016 registering 528,153 guests, with the continued upward trajectory it is highly anticipated that the country will surpass the 2016 record in the coming years.

