Stay over Tourism overlooked by other Ministers far too long, Lambriex. | SMN NEWS

NEW YORK/PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten is fully dependent on tourism, particularly on the overall value of its stayover visitors and their economic contribution, which the Minister TEATT, Mr. Arthur Leo Lambriex, believes has been overlooked for too long. When the minister took office in early 2023, he initiated contact with all airline stakeholders to stress their importance to Sint Maarten’s economy and to ensure them that the Minister himself would do his utmost best to improve the industry. While the initial contact was virtual, a personal visit to the airline partners responsible recently took place.

