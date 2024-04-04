STB & SHTA Appeal to Tourism Sector to Join ‘Twice the Caribbean Twice the Summer’ Campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) are rallying all stakeholders to jump aboard the exhilarating journey of its ‘Twice the Caribbean Twice the Summer’ campaign. This public-private partnership, crafted to lure visitors to the destination during the upcoming summer months – when Summer starts in St. Maarten – this initiative is set to elevate bookings and revenues during the shoulder season. This summer campaign resulted from a workshop convened between STB and SHTA.

