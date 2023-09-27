STB Supports Local Fashion Designer Zillah Duzon Hazel Promoting Destination/Orange Economy at The Bomb Fashion Show in New York City. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) recently sponsored well-known local fashion designer Zillah Duzon Hazel who attended The Bomb Fashion Show on September 9, 2023, at the Chelsea Industrial in New York City, NY, hosted by Nene Leakes, an American TV personality, actress, businesswoman, author, and philanthropist.
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43925-stb-supports-local-fashion-designer-zillah-duzon-hazel-promoting-destination-orange-economy-at-the-bomb-fashion-show-in-new-york-city.html
View comments
Hide comments