Steady progress on Caribbean guilder project First Strike of Cg1 and Cg5 Coins. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— For the past week, the flags of Curaçao and Sint Maarten have flown on the property of the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) in Winnipeg, Canada. The raising of the flags symbolically concluded a special visit to the Mint, where the first strike of the Cg1 and Cg5 coins took place earlier in the day, bringing the CBCS one step closer to the introduction of the Caribbean guilder.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46100-steady-progress-on-caribbean-guilder-project-first-strike-of-cg1-and-cg5-coins.html