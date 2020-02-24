Still no victim support bureau Sint Maarten. | SMN News

~Law Enforcement Council sounds alarm ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Despite the fact that all stakeholders agree on the necessity for adequate victim support, Sint Maarten still has no victim support office or any structural form of support for crime victims. The Law Enforcement Council is sounding the alarm.

Since 2012, the Council has, in multiple reports – including its initial report: ‘Victim support in Sint Maarten’, the ‘State of law enforcement’ and in the meantime, two review inspections – tried to draw attention to the importance and urgency of setting up and arranging victim support.

In that context, the Council

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34001-still-no-victim-support-bureau-sint-maarten.html