Stolen vehicle found in Gibbs Drive. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On early Tuesday morning, around 10.00 am, the central dispatch received a call concerning a stolen car that was spotted driving in Dutch Quarter area. According to the caller, his car was stolen on November 24th, 2019 from his home in Zorg and Rust. The owner filed an official complaint of theft of his vehicle by the detective department.

The central dispatch directed the patrol to the area of Dutch Quarter where the car was parked. At the Gibbs drive in Dutch Quarter, the patrol found the car that was reported stolen in November 2019. <br

