Stuart Johnson Resigns as Third Vice President of the CUT. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Stuart Johnson recently announced to the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) his official resignation from his position as Third Vice President, effective immediately. Mr. Johnson has accepted a new role within the Government of St. Maarten, leading to his departure from the CUT.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Johnson conveyed the difficulty of his decision, emphasizing the considerable thought and deliberation involved. "It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my position as the Third Vice President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT)," Johnson stated. "This decision was not made lightly, and I have deliberated over it for quite some time."

Johnson expressed profound gratitude for his time with the CUT, describing it as an incredibly rewarding experience. "Serving as the Third Vice President has allowed me to collaborate with passionate educators and advocates, and together, we have made significant strides in advancing sports, culture, and the rights and well-being of teachers and students alike in the Caribbean region," he said.

He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to the members of the CUT for their unwavering support, dedication, and commitment to their shared mission. Johnson affirmed that his decision to resign is not a reflection of any dissatisfaction with the organization or its members, but rather due to his new responsibilities within the government of St.Maarten. He expressed his ongoing respect and admiration for the CUT's work and pledged to support its efforts even from outside his official capacity.

Johnson concluded his letter with a message of confidence in the CUT's future success and a heartfelt thanks for the privilege of serving as Third Vice President. "I am confident that the Caribbean Union of Teachers will continue to thrive and make a positive impact under the leadership of our dedicated team of officers and members," he said.

Johnson once again thanked all the members of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) for the confidence bestowed in him during his WITU presidency enabling this historic first for St. Maarten serving on the CUT executive board.

“I was your president without a facade leadership enabling proper representation both locally and aboard. WITU having over decades of membership with CUT and finally holding an executive role on the CUT spoke volumes,” Johnson stated.

Johnson became the third vice president of the CUT in February 2022 in St. Kitts and was re-elected overwhelmingly in July 2023 in Jamaica at the CUT biennial Conference.

Johnson concluded by stating, “I would like to express deep gratitude for the overwhelming messages received from members and officers of the CUT for my service and contributions made during my tenure at the CUT.”

