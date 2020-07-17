Students & Residents to be tested for COVID-19 at PJIA Airport. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten expects approximately 125 students and residents, from the US, on the island, via the repatriation flight schedule for Saturday, July 18, 2020. The repatriation flight, which will be conducted by Spirit Airlines has been organized in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of TEATT and Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports to enable our students and residents abroad a safe return to St. Maarten. The flight will depart from Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and proceed to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The estimated arrival time is scheduled for 1:30

