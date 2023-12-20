Sub-inspection 4: Majority of recommendations KPSM followed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In its fourth sub-inspection as part of a general review, the Law Enforcement Council (Council) notes, as in the previous sub-inspections, that where the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), has influence over the follow-up of the recommendations, the follow-up has often been accomplished within their capabilities. Where the KPSM is dependent on others for follow-up, it is still stagnating.

Follow up recommendations

The Council has been conducting sub-inspections since 2020 to review the status of follow-up on recommendations from 2012 to 2018. The first three sub-inspection reports were published in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. The current and fourth sub-inspection concerns the status of follow-up on recommendations from three reports on the Bureau of Internal Affairs of the KPSM, police education, and use of force by and against the police. For the reports on police education and use of force by and against the police, this is a second review.

This fourth sub-inspection shows that out of a total of 30 recommendations, 20 recommendations were fully followed, 4 recommendations were partially followed, and 6 recommendations were not followed. Compliance is moving in the right direction, given that the compliance rates are 100% for the BIZ report, 64% for police education, and 69% for use of force by and against the police, respectively.

