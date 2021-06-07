Sub Plan of Action submitted for new school building. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The Public Entity Saba has submitted a Sub Plan of Action to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and SZW for the construction of two buildings that will house the Sacred Heart Kindergarten, the Laura Linzey Daycare, and the afterschool care of the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society.

The urgent need for the construction of these new buildings in St. John’s, next to the SHS and the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS), was discussed during the Central Committee meeting of the Island Council on Tuesday, June 1. Several Island Council Members asked about the status of the projects ...



