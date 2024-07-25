Successful apprehension of suspects in connection with shooting investigation and other crimes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On July 24, 2024, between 17:30 and 21:00, the patrols of the Uniformed Division conducted a series of house searches concerning a shooting investigation. These operations were executed to locate a suspect directly involved in that incident. Additionally, the searches targeted other individuals linked to issued warrants for their involvement in various crimes, including ill-treatment, destruction of property, and threatening behavior.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45701-successful-apprehension-of-suspects-in-connection-with-shooting-investigation-and-other-crimes.html