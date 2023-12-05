Successful attendance to mobilize Sint Maarten Diaspora in the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The recently held information session by the organizers of the National Career Fair on ‘Working in the Caribbean’ was well attended.

Recently, representatives from various companies gathered at the Government Administration Building to receive details from Geert Nab, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Memory Group, and Mylene Van Puffelen, the Chief Operations Officer (COO), on the registration process and the creation of the Match & Meet profile designed for connecting profiles with potential employers. Participants also had an opportunity to highlight areas of improvement.

Companies in attendance included the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating company (PJIAE), the Port Sint Maarten Group (PSG), the Windward Islands Bank (WIB), Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Divi Little Beach Resort, Guardian Group, Sint Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), Nagico, Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, NV GEBE, International Liquor and Tobacco Trading (ILTT), Real Auto, Parliament of Sint Maarten, the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI), and the Government of Sint Maarten.

The session was opened by Prakaash Rostam, Senior Economic Policy Advisor of the cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary. Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus initiated the information session as a concerted effort to mobilize the diaspora of Sint Maarten in the Netherlands encouraging talented persons to return and contribute to the national development of their country.

During her opening remarks, the Prime Minister/Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs, acknowledged the significance of the ‘Working in the Caribbean’ segment within the National Career Fair as a pivotal step towards addressing the labor market challenges on Sint Maarten. “We are happy to promote and take part in this opportunity to reach out to, attract and bring home qualified St. Maarteners in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the continuous development of our beloved St. Maarten.”

The Prime Minister continued emphasizing that, “This economic outreach activity holds promise in mobilizing the talents of our people abroad, encouraging them to return and actively contribute to the development of our nation.”

Both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, underscored the significance of the National Career Fair for professional development on the island.

Minister Ottley saw it as a call for action for companies to, “Explore opportunities, share knowledge, and inspire the future workforce.”

The minister recently concluded a successful Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Expo offering 400 job vacancies with over 100 jobs available on the spot.

In the spirit of possibility, Minister Ottley encouraged, “Skilled individuals to return to our beloved Dutch Caribbean or consider making it their new professional home.”

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Arthur Lambriex also attended the session in support of the cause.

The National Career Fair is scheduled for March 22 and 23, 2024 in the Amsterdam RAI. Companies still interested but could not attend the information session or who have additional questions can join the Microsoft Teams meetings with the Management of Memory Group on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 a.m. or on Monday, December 18, at the same time.

For registration an email needs to be sent to sales@memory. For more information, visit the website www.carrierebeurs.nl Early bird registrations with a 10% discount are offered for those registering for a booth before February 1, 2024.

The information session was supported by the Government of Sint Maarten and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) and made possible through collaboration between the cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary and the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

