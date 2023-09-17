Successful Emergency Drill Demonstrates Preparedness of Sint Maarten’s First Responders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is proud to announce the successful completion of the first in a series of emergency drills and training exercises, in collaboration with the Marines and various other emergency response agencies. This vital training event took place on Friday, September 15th, 2023, along the A.J.C. Brouwer Road at Harold Jack.

