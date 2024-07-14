Successful Information Session for ESF-7 Volunteers Concludes with Overwhelming Participation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Emergency Support Function 7 (ESF-7) team is pleased to announce the successful completion of our recent information session series for volunteers.

Over the course of the past month, our team engaged with 87 dedicated volunteers who participated in the sessions, showcasing their commitment to the safety and well-being of our community during the upcoming hurricane season.

The sessions provided an in-depth overview of ESF-7's mission and objectives, detailed presentations on our core pillars—evacuation procedures, shelter management, and mental health and psychosocial services, court of guardianship and Mass care distribution—and highlighted the critical roles volunteers play in our disaster preparedness and response efforts.

We are excited to announce that the next training session is scheduled for July 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Government Building.

This hands-on training will include a transact walk, providing volunteers with practical experience and further preparation for the hurricane season.

We encourage interested individuals who may have missed the previous sessions to join us. To participate, please contact the ESF-7 team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ESF-7 extends its heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who have shown interest and dedication. Your involvement is crucial in ensuring that St. Maarten is well-prepared to handle any emergencies that may arise.

