Successful Meeting on Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Hosted by No Mas No More and Key Stakeholders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, October 17, 2024, a productive and constructive meeting was held between members of No Mas No More, representatives from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, the Ministry of Justice, various non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and a representative from a faith-based organization (FBO). The meeting focused on developing a structural approach to addressing domestic violence and child abuse in St. Maarten.

During the discussions, Ms. Gillian Martina, Secretary of No Mas No More, provided valuable updates on the organization's work and the progress being made, highlighting the framework of the Istanbul Convention. Ms. Martina shared insights into inter-island shelter care, ongoing research, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives, which are crucial in the fight against domestic violence and child abuse.

No Mas No More, established in 2018, is dedicated to the ratification and implementation of the Istanbul Convention across the Caribbean Netherlands, as well as in Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. The Istanbul Convention is a comprehensive international treaty focused on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

St. Maarten continues to take significant steps towards addressing these issues through collaboration and coordinated efforts with key stakeholders, ensuring the protection and well-being of its citizens. The meeting marked an important step forward in the ongoing fight against domestic violence and child abuse, reinforcing the island’s commitment to tackling these pressing issues.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46252-successful-meeting-on-domestic-violence-and-child-abuse-hosted-by-no-mas-no-more-and-key-stakeholders.html