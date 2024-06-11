Successful opening of first Ceramic Break Free Exhibition at NIA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, June 7, at 6:00 pm, 33 Form 2 vocational students of Milton Peters College opened

the first Ceramic Break Free Exhibition at the National Institute of the Arts. A total of nine groups of students presented their ceramic versions of the traditional coal pots, small pinch, and coil pots.

One student described his experiences working with clay as an emotional rollercoaster because pots cracked, broke, or even exploded in the kiln. It took endurance and patience to restart and still come up with a pleasing object that could pay homage to emancipation and St. Martin’s cultural heritage.

Two students chose to decorate their objects with hearts to signify the love and caring the slaves had for each other, and another group took great pride in making a multipurpose lid that could fit all their objects. The MPC teachers and NIA expressed their joy in the results and, more importantly, in the process. The exhibition can be viewed at NIA, in the main hall of the John Larmonie Center in Philipsburg, until June 26th.

NIA and SVOBE would like to thank the Cultuur Fonds Caribisch Gebied (PBCCG) and the DNB-Fonds for their generous donation towards this project and will secure the sustainability of this project for upcoming academic years.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45381-successful-opening-of-first-ceramic-break-free-exhibition-at-nia.html