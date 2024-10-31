Successful Operation by KPSM Special Team during the different Conferences on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Throughout last week’s FCCA Conference held at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Special Team actively maintained safety and order across the island, especially in key conference areas. Operating from October 21 to 25, the team’s primary focus was visible and preventive policing to support the event and ensure a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46333-successful-operation-by-kpsm-special-team-during-the-different-conferences-on-sint-maarten.html