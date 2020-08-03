Successful re-opening during wake of COVID-19. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek proudly announced that St. Maarten successfully re-opened its borders to international travelers on Saturday 1st August 2020. All visitors were greeted by trained staff, who were tasked to perform temperature checks and verification of test results. Out of the 700 passengers that arrived on the island on August 1st, 70 persons were subjected to testing at the airport. The Ministry of VSA is proud to announce that of the 70 persons tested, all results came back with a negative result.

The Minister would like to extend

