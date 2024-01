PHILIPSBURG:— At approximately 06:45 AM on January 5th, 2024, the Sint Maarten Police Force received several d calls reporting a fire at Sugar Hill Drive in Cul-de-sac. The police dispatch center immediately coordinated a response, deploying both Fire Department personnel and Police patrol units to the scene.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44513-sugar-hill-driver-fire-under-investigation.html