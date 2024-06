PHILIPSBURG:— During the weeks spanning from June 02 to June 16, 2024, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has been actively engaged in addressing various incidents, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining public safety and upholding the law.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45450-summary-of-police-activities-june-02-to-june-16-2024.html