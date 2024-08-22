Super Lotto Jackpot Struck in St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Kingston, Jamaica:— The Super Lotto jackpot has been hit for the second time this year! The US$1,930,000 jackpot (J$294,000,000) was hit by a lucky player in St. Maarten with the winning numbers 11, 23, 24, 25, 30, and Super Ball 6.

Earlier this year, a Jamaican businessman won J$163 million Super Lotto jackpot and in 2023, the Super Lotto jackpot was hit three times – the most wins in 10 years. All three winners were Jamaicans, winning over J$1 Billion dollars collectively.

The multi-jurisdictional game is currently played in 6 Caribbean countries: Jamaica, Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua and St. Maarten. Draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8:30pm.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45874-super-lotto-jackpot-struck-in-st-maarten.html