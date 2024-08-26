Supermarkets fined for violating regulation on maximum prices in connection with the 2024 Hurricane season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) today announced that 3 supermarkets were fined recently for violating the ministerial regulation regulating maximum prices in connection with the 2024 hurricane season – AB 2024, no. 24 Regulation maximum prices in connection with the 2024 Hurricane season.

During a routine control, Economic Controllers from the Ministry discovered that three supermarkets were selling goods at a price higher than the maximum price indicated by the Minister, namely, sardines in water, RICO white rice, Vienna sausage, and JIF peanut butter. In one extreme case with the product JIF peanut butter, the maximum price established by the minister is Naf6.80, and the supermarket was retailing JIF peanut butter for NAf8.15, which is Naf1.35 higher than permitted. All three supermarkets received an individual fine of Naf250 for the violations detected.

These violations are in direct contravention of the pricing guidelines issued by the Minister of TEATT, which are designed to protect consumers from price gouging and ensure fair access to essential goods.

The current maximum prices permitted by the Minister of TEATT in connection with the 2024 Hurricane season can be found on the Sint Maarten government’s website on the Official Publications page, click the year 2024 and search for the ministerial regulation titled: AB 2024, no.24.

The Ministry of TEATT encourages consumers to report any suspicious pricing at supermarkets of goods found on the maximum price list to the Ministry’s WhatsApp Hotline Number +1-721-559-6233 (texts and photos only) or through the official website www.maxpricesxm.

