Supermarkets to reopen by Thursday, specific shopping guidelines to be implemented. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Monday evening that a Ministerial Decree is being prepared to allow supermarkets to reopen as of Thursday, April 16th.

Jacobs said that when the supermarkets reopen their doors there will be specific guidelines as to how residents will be allowed to shop. She said persons will not be allowed to go out to linger or to visit friends and families as the shutdown is needed to flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19. Jacobs said those going to shop should wear their masks and other protective gear, some of which

