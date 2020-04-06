Supermarkets will open for delivery to St Martin, neighboring islands, and to clients. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: — Supermarkets on the south side of the island will open only to conduct delivery to their clients, on the French side and the BES islands. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Jacobs made clear that that the supermarkets will not all be opened to the public; clients can make orders for essential items and not luxury items by emails or WhatsApp number that will be later published. She warned that the owners of supermarkets must follow strict guidelines with regard to the restrictions. She said the forms must be filled in while the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34442-supermarkets-will-open-for-delivery-to-st-martin-neighboring-islands-and-to-clients.html