Support NIA and Celebrate Jazz Legends with ‘A Jazz Triple Bill’ | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Get ready to groove and celebrate the legacy of jazz with “A Jazz Triple Bill,” presented by Union Lodge 266 St Maarten and the National Institute of the Arts (NIA). In honour of Black History Month, this event will showcase the timeless talent of Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole, and Count Basie, all while supporting the vibrant local arts scene.

“A Jazz Triple Bill” will be held at NIA’s Blackbox Theatre, St. Maarten on February 16, 17, 23, and 24 starting at 8:00 pm. For just US$25 per ticket, you can experience an unforgettable evening of live jazz performed by both professional local musicians and students of the NIA. Not only will you be treated to incredible music, but you’ll also be contributing to the preservation of the arts on the island.

Jazz, often hailed as "America’s classical music," has roots that run deep in the cultural fabric of the United States. Originating in New Orleans at the turn of the 20th century, jazz blends elements of ragtime and blues to create a genre that is uniquely American. What’s more, some of the most iconic figures in jazz history were also Freemasons.

Duke Ellington was a pioneering jazz musician and composer whose impact on the genre continues to be felt today. Nat King Cole, a virtuoso pianist and band leader, emerged from the swing era to leave an indelible mark on the world of music. Count Basie, known as "The King of Swing," dazzled audiences with his exceptional talent as a pianist and bandleader.

But beyond their musical contributions, these legends were also members of the Freemasons, a fraternal organization with a rich history of supporting the arts and charitable causes. By attending “A Jazz Triple Bill,” you not only pay homage to these iconic musicians but also contribute to the nurturing of young talent, in music and in dance, and the promotion of the arts on St. Maarten.

Tickets for “A Jazz Triple Bill” can be purchased directly from the National Institute of the Arts. Simply call 1721 520-0444 to secure your tickets or reach out to members who have tickets available for sale. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable event and support NIA’s mission to enrich the cultural landscape of St. Maarten. Get your tickets today and be a part of something truly special.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44680-support-nia-and-celebrate-jazz-legends-with-a-jazz-triple-bill.html