Suspect captured with firearm in Pelican. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police and detectives received information about 11.30 am on Sunday, February 25th, 2024 where a male suspect had one or more firearms in the Cape Bay area. Police were dispatched to the scene but the suspect fled to Pelican after seeing the police. Officers then started a chase of the suspect in Pelican. The suspect was encountered in Pelican and arrested. One firearm was confiscated. Further details regarding this arrest will be provided in the future.

