Suspended police officer gets 5-years’ sentence for assault and rape. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Court of First Instance has rendered its verdict in the case of suspended Sint Maarten Police Force officer R.J., sentencing him to five years in prison after finding him guilty of assault and rape of his stepdaughter. The verdict, delivered on Thursday, October 3, 2024, determined that the primary facts of the case were proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The testimonies of the victim, her mother, her sister, and school staff members who reported significant behavioral changes in the victim following the incident were crucial to the case. The testimonies painted a consistent picture that supported the prosecution's case and revealed the damaging effects of the assault on the victim's well-being.

