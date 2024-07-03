Suspended sentences in Hercules case. | SMN NEWS

Today, the Court of Curaçao rendered judgment in the Hercules criminal case.

This criminal case concerns E.D. T., the former president-director of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, and R.R. L, a former vice president.

The Public Prosecutor charged the defendants with official bribery, money laundering, and document falsification. During the criminal case proceedings, the prosecution demanded unconditional prison sentences of 3 years and 2.5 years, respectively, as well as dismissal of office and a professional ban.

In their respective capacities, both defendants held exemplary positions in society, which meant that high standards of integrity could be demanded of their actions. Society must be able to have full confidence in the integrity of senior officials in public administration. The accused have violated this trust.

The Court considers it legally and convincingly proven that both suspects are guilty of falsifying documents. In connection with this, they were sentenced to prison terms: E.D. T. was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of six months, and R.R. L. to a suspended prison sentence of eight months. The probation period for both suspended sentences is two years. The defendants were acquitted of the other charges.

The Public Prosecutor's Office will study the verdict before deciding on whether to appeal.

