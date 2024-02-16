Sustaining a Legacy: Over 100 Boats Registered for the 44th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The 44th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, February 29 – March 3, will be celebrating key values of sustainability and innovation, and has attracted teams with similar values. Over 100 international boats, 113 at the time of writing, are making the annual pilgrimage by sail to compete in this bucket-list regatta.

Hundreds of boats and sailors descending into Simpson Bay, plus a fleet of charter teams flying in, can make a big impact on an island and the environment. To ensure the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta maintains a positive impact on the island, both economically and environmentally, the event has written sustainability into its core values.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44694-sustaining-a-legacy-over-100-boats-registered-for-the-44th-st-maarten-heineken-regatta.html