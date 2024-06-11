SVOBE schools grateful for donation of 9 smartboards from Heerbeeck College in Best/Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Heerbeeck College, the previous school of Milton Peters College Teacher of subject French, Ranou Hems, gladly donated nine smartboards, beamers, and stereo boxes to SVOBE Schools. SVOBE thanks Heerbeeck College for the equipment and GLE Caribbean and Intermar for their gracious support with the transportation to Sint Maarten.

