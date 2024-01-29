Swim meet in Curacao and national honors for swimming. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Three of our Swim Teams on St. Maarten namely: the Carib Swim Team, St. Maarten Dolphin Swim Team, and St. Maarten Super Splash participated in the Siegfried Francisco Invitational meet in Curacao on Dec. 15-18. St. Maarten swimmers competed against other swim teams in Curacao. During the Siegfried Francisco Invitational 2023 in Curacao, some of the SMAF board members made contact with Ms. Nadya Nercisio, President of the Curacao Aquatic Association and both federation members discussed future collaborations in that they can do together, such as exchange projects involving swimming, and training. It was a successful trip for both the SMAF members and the swimmers who secured medals for their respective teams. SMAF would like to congratulate the swimmers.

The distribution of placements and medals for the Siegfried Francisco Invitational were as follows:

Carib Swim Team:

Gold 9x 4th -9x 7th- 4x

Silver-1x 5th -7x 8th- 3x

Bronze- 5x 6th -6x

Sxm Dolphin Swim Team

Silver- 3x 4th -6x 7th- 5x

Bronze- 5x 5th -2x 8th- 4x

6th -1x

Super Splash Swimming Team

Silver- 1x 4th -6x 7th- 2x

Bronze- 3x 5th -7x 8th- 4x

6th -8x

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44615-swim-meet-in-curacao-and-national-honors-for-swimming.html